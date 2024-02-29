William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAVA Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $58.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after acquiring an additional 105,372 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 495,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after acquiring an additional 63,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

