William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ryan Specialty in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Ryan Specialty’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ryan Specialty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.63.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $50.76 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 99.53 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.40%.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.