William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Elanco Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,243,000 after buying an additional 12,796,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,309,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,998,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 698,280.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,085,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,942 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

