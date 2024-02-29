William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for iRhythm Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.79). The consensus estimate for iRhythm Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.90) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

IRTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $118.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.02. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Bradley Mark J. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $745,691.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.