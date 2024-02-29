Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Wendel Stock Performance
WNDLF remained flat at $90.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.22. Wendel has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $111.25.
Wendel Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wendel
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Hormel Stock is Ready for a Significant Advance after Report
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Wendy’s Walks Back Surge Pricing Talk After Social Media Grilling
Receive News & Ratings for Wendel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.