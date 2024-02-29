Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wendel Stock Performance

WNDLF remained flat at $90.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.22. Wendel has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

Wendel Company Profile

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare and industrial technology.

