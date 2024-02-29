Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Janux Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.44). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

JANX opened at $46.60 on Thursday. Janux Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 25.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

