Wedbush Boosts SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target to $70.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.53) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SWTX. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.83.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $48.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.82. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $53.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

