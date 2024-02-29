Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $396.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Watsco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Watsco

Watsco Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $395.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $401.71 and a 200-day moving average of $383.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco has a 52-week low of $284.05 and a 52-week high of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

(Get Free Report

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.