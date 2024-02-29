Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WBD. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.71 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $28,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

