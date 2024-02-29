Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,531,000 after buying an additional 258,437 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,085,000 after buying an additional 4,016,888 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,666 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WBD opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.