W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives $864.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $864.44.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $974.69 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $625.97 and a 12 month high of $978.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $887.42 and a 200-day moving average of $791.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

