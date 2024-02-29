W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives $65.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.80.

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey stock opened at $55.63 on Thursday. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $82.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average is $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 104.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

