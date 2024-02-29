VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. VTEX updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

VTEX Stock Performance

Shares of VTEX opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. VTEX has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VTEX by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTEX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

