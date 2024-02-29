Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Sold by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,080,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,324 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCZ. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NCZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.87. 173,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,320. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

