Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells $123,574.80 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 12,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $123,574.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,539. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Vir Biotechnology Price Performance
Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $27.48.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 713.69%. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
See Also
