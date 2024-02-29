Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells $123,574.80 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 12,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $123,574.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,539. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $27.48.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 713.69%. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 291,785 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Read Our Latest Report on VIR

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.