Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,588 DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 123.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 43.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $9,143,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,689.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $7,408,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,942.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $9,143,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 474,584 shares of company stock worth $49,171,330. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.27.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $122.44 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $126.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.24 and a 200 day moving average of $92.87.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

