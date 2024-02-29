Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 6,539 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Incyte by 13.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at $6,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Incyte by 12.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after purchasing an additional 92,894 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Incyte by 55.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 131.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on INCY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Incyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $78.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.40.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

