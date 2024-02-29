Vinva Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 88.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,594 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HST. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

In related news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,095.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

