Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 112.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 43,979 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 9.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,997 shares of company stock valued at $10,691,111 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $138.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.18. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $155.09.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

