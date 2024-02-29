Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $116.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 5,188,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 5,342,093 shares.The stock last traded at $88.23 and had previously closed at $94.50.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VKTX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.83 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

