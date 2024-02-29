Vicki Carter Buys 15,360 Shares of IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Stock

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH – Get Free Report) insider Vicki Carter purchased 15,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.55 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,546.56 ($65,716.71).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.74.
The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from IPH’s previous Interim dividend of $0.16. IPH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.86%.
IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, Intellectual Property Services Canada, and Adjacent Businesses.
