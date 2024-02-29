VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,036 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of VICI Properties worth $16,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.94%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

