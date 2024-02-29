VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 468,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $13,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $331,955,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,327 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,359 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

