VIBE Market Capitalization Reaches $314,485.70 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $314,485.70 and $2.67 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIBE has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.



About VIBE

VIBE’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

