Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) versus EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Head-To-Head Review

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCORE has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Viavi Solutions and EMCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 EMCORE 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.72%. EMCORE has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 376.19%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Viavi Solutions.

This table compares Viavi Solutions and EMCORE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.11 billion 1.90 $25.50 million $0.02 471.50 EMCORE $97.72 million 0.33 -$75.36 million ($1.13) -0.37

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of EMCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions 0.49% 5.38% 2.01% EMCORE -67.43% -26.76% -15.69%

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats EMCORE on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP). The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. Its solutions include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and test and measurement instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, automotive, and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems. The company sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third-party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

