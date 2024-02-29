Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 1,701.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2,521.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VERV has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

