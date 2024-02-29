Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,213 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $47,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,339,611,000 after acquiring an additional 124,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,946,630,000 after acquiring an additional 135,604 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,781 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,813,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,388,000 after purchasing an additional 131,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $426.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $423.34 and a 200-day moving average of $381.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.