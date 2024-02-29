Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 28.4 %

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -1.06.

Insider Activity at Ventyx Biosciences

In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $37,371.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,690.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,924.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter.

VTYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

