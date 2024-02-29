Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Posts Earnings Results

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 28.4 %

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $458.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ventyx Biosciences

In related news, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $37,371.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 262,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,690.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $37,371.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 262,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,690.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTYX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright cut Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

View Our Latest Report on VTYX

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.