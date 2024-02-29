Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Issues Earnings Results

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Up 28.4 %

Shares of VTYX opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTYX. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $37,371.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,118 shares in the company, valued at $555,690.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,924.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

