Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Up 28.4 %

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $458.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -1.06. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $47.25.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Lifesci Capital raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Insider Transactions at Ventyx Biosciences

In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $37,371.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 262,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,690.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 57.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,741,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 758,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.