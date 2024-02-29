Ventia Services Group Limited (ASX:VNT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Ventia Services Group Limited (ASX:VNT – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Ventia Services Group’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

Ventia Services Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

