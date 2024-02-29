Vector Group Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Vector Group has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vector Group to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on VGR

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vector Group during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.