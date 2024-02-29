Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $155.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $156.49. The firm has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

