Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.08. 142,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,093. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $156.49. The stock has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.