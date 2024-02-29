Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,464 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 487,927 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,127,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,595,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,305,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $134.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $152.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.11 and a 200-day moving average of $133.72.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

