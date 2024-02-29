Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Cut by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $836,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,800,000 after buying an additional 37,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 146,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,066,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VTI stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $252.96. The company had a trading volume of 415,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,497. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $356.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $252.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

