Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.18

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.18 and last traded at $83.16, with a volume of 577285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.78.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.04. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.4012 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

