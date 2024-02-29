Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.18

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.18 and last traded at $83.16, with a volume of 577285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.78.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.04. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.4012 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
