Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $169.75

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $169.75 and last traded at $169.10, with a volume of 41665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.27.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,854,000 after purchasing an additional 141,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,822,000 after purchasing an additional 115,989 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after buying an additional 1,645,134 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

