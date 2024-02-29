VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,794 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,198,000 after buying an additional 970,943 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,122,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,974,000 after buying an additional 356,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $3.13 on Thursday, hitting $210.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,278,664. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.01 and a 200-day moving average of $164.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $116.39 and a 12-month high of $213.36.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

