VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Robotics ETF
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000.
VanEck Robotics ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IBOT opened at $42.48 on Thursday. VanEck Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42.
VanEck Robotics ETF Dividend Announcement
About VanEck Robotics ETF
The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Robotics ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.