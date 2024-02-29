Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 24577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.
VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.
