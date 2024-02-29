Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 1,727 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lessened its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FirstService by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $164.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.85 and a 200 day moving average of $154.89. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $131.75 and a 52 week high of $171.94.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). FirstService had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on FSV shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FirstService

FirstService Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.