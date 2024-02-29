Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 1,400 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 980,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 247,238 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,702,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 230,117 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at $1,266,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APLE opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

