Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

VeriSign stock opened at $194.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.45 and its 200-day moving average is $204.44. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,113 shares of company stock worth $7,167,717. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

