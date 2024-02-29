Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Acquires 700 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in AerCap by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 26.7% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 37.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 8.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average of $68.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $80.61.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AER shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

