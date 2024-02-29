Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Vacasa stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.90. Vacasa has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83.

In other Vacasa news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $115,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 116,483 shares of company stock worth $989,185 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 22.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,491,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 273,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

