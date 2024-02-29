UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

UWM has a payout ratio of 93.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect UWM to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.0%.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $6.37 on Thursday. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.58 million, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.26). UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of ($114.58) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.14 million. On average, analysts predict that UWM will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.59.

Get Our Latest Report on UWMC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in UWM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in UWM by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in UWM by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of UWM by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UWM

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.