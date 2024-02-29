US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in US Foods by 67.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in US Foods by 36.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth $61,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

US Foods Stock Performance

USFD stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.26. 148,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,039. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

