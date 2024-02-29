Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.29

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.29 and last traded at $47.17, with a volume of 684545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

URBN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

